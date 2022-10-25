 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Welcome to the baseball news desert

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

By Matt Lyons
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Wild Card Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Unless you’re a team already looking for a new manager or you’re in the World Series, this is a pretty dead time for baseball news. Surely there’s hustle and bustle on the inside of organizations — players to scout, contracts to tender, and many roster decisions to be made — but from out here all we can do is speculate. And there is going to be plenty of time for that once the postseason is over.

But right now, there’s not much of anything.

For some random Covering the Corner news, we’re going to be starting out yearly player reviews today, starting with the top-10 team MVPs as voted by CTC staff. They’ll be running between offseason news as it pops up and other editorials throughout October and November, so keep an eye out.

Cleveland Guardians news

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...