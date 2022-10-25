Welcome to the baseball news desert

Unless you’re a team already looking for a new manager or you’re in the World Series, this is a pretty dead time for baseball news. Surely there’s hustle and bustle on the inside of organizations — players to scout, contracts to tender, and many roster decisions to be made — but from out here all we can do is speculate. And there is going to be plenty of time for that once the postseason is over.

But right now, there’s not much of anything.

For some random Covering the Corner news, we’re going to be starting out yearly player reviews today, starting with the top-10 team MVPs as voted by CTC staff. They’ll be running between offseason news as it pops up and other editorials throughout October and November, so keep an eye out.

Cleveland Guardians news

Around the league