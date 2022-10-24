N&N: Astros, Phillies World Series matchup set

Here’s to a great week!

Harper sends Phillies to World Series with biggest HR of his career

Game 5 turns with Hader waiting in bullpen

Astros sweep again, advance to World Series

Has Judge played his final game for the Yankees?

Why no Shane Bieber in Game 5? | cleveland.com

It’s worth re-sharing part of that Tito quote. From Terry Pluto:

1. I know some fans are still debating the decision to not start Shane Bieber in the win-or-go-home Game 5 of the Yankee series. Bieber would have been pitching on three days rest, something he had never done as a pro.

2. Manager Terry Francona said: “I know it wasn’t a popular decision, but you can’t just care about your guys when it’s convenient. Biebs was willing to do whatever we ask, I want to make sure people know that. With what happened last year, I didn’t think I’d be living up to what I promised our players. You can put that one on me.”