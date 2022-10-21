5 Guardians up for Gold Glove awards

Surprise surprise, the team that gutted its way to the playoffs with good fundamental defense has a lot of Gold Glove candidates. Myles Straw, Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan, José Ramírez, and Shane Bieber are all up for the award, and I would comfortably give it to all of them.

No, I’m not biased.

Cleveland Guardians news

Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists | MLB

It’s nice that Shane Bieber is nominated, but Zach Plesac being left off is further proof that these awards aren’t truly about defense. Adley Rutschman is also a curious absence from the catcher position, as is Austin Hedges.

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan scoops ice cream at Mason’s Creamery | WKYC

It sure sounds like Steven Kwan wanted some ice cream and decided to let Mason’s Creamery know he’d be willing to scoop some for them while he’s there — just an off-the-cuff kind of thing. The event didn’t receive much advertising beforehand, but some social media posts were enough to get a large crowd ready to receive some ice cream from their favorite left-fielder.

Losing sucks, but the 2022 Cleveland Guardians were fun | Away Back Gone

The journey that the 2022 Guardians took from a 3-1 loser on Opening Day to AL Central champions a game away from the ALCS is incredible, and should never be forgotten.

Time to cut the Cleveland Browns cord, choose joy of Cavaliers, Guardians | Akron Beacon Journal

Look, do whatever you want with your time and money, but if any of it is being wasted on the Browns it’s just that — wasted. Cleveland is no longer the city of losing season after losing season, and it’s no thanks to their football team.

Bob Costas addresses accusations of bias during Yankees-Guardians AL Division Series | USA Today

Accusing Bob Costas of bias really takes away from the fact that he just was a crappy announcer for most of the ALDS. I don’t think he had a particular rooting interest in either team, but that doesn’t mean he was a good play-by-play guy, and I generally like him.

Kimou Meyer on the design of Cleveland’s new logos | Instagram

A really awesome look at the development of the Guardians’ designs for 2022 from one of the designers themselves.

Around the league