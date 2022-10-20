 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Hamilton inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

By Matt Lyons
San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

If I have to start doing offseason news and notes posts already, I’m going to start with something good, dangit.

Last night, legendary Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton received the honor of being inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame. As a bonus Cool Thing — Tom’s son, Bradley Hamilton, tweeted out a video that helped put together for Hammy’s inducting. Try not to get chills.

Cleveland Guardians news

Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors | WKYC
WKYC has the story on Hamilton’s honoring last night, including some background on his life.

“It started as a little guy living on a dairy farm in Wisconsin,” he said. “I’d be listening to Milwaukee Braves games on a little transistor radio. To think about going to places like New York and Cleveland and Chicago and Boston that almost seemed like the Wizard of Oz.”

More than a feel-good story, Guardians hope ‘22 can be ‘starting place’ | MLB
The Guardians don’t see the ALDS loss to the Yankees as the end, and why should they? This is a young team with nowhere to go but up.

Around the league

