Tom Hamilton inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

If I have to start doing offseason news and notes posts already, I’m going to start with something good, dangit.

Last night, legendary Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton received the honor of being inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame. As a bonus Cool Thing — Tom’s son, Bradley Hamilton, tweeted out a video that helped put together for Hammy’s inducting. Try not to get chills.

Last night, my dad was inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame. It was just an awesome night and was grateful to help put together his induction piece @fox8news pic.twitter.com/DecunmyHLZ — Bradley Hamilton (@BradHamiltonTV) October 19, 2022

Cleveland Guardians news

Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors | WKYC

WKYC has the story on Hamilton’s honoring last night, including some background on his life.

“It started as a little guy living on a dairy farm in Wisconsin,” he said. “I’d be listening to Milwaukee Braves games on a little transistor radio. To think about going to places like New York and Cleveland and Chicago and Boston that almost seemed like the Wizard of Oz.”

More than a feel-good story, Guardians hope ‘22 can be ‘starting place’ | MLB

The Guardians don’t see the ALDS loss to the Yankees as the end, and why should they? This is a young team with nowhere to go but up.

Around the league