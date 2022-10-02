Welcome to the show, Bo

Guardians 1, Royals 7

The Brothers Naylor have finally united in the major leagues, as Bo joined big brother Josh for the first time last night. Naylor (Bo) stepped behind the plate and threw out a would-be base stealer midway through last night’s loss to the Royals. The 22-year-old could technically find his way onto the playoff roster with some injured list shenanigans, but most likely he’s just getting a taste of the clubhouse before making an earnest debut next season.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians add Bo Naylor, Zach Plesac; DFA Bryan Shaw, option Tyler Freeman | Cleveland

How did Bo Naylor get here? Well, there was a thing called the big bang. Skip ahead a few years and Bryan Shaw was DFA’d, Tyler Freeman was optioned to Triple-A, and Naylor was added to the 28-man roster.

A young player getting a cup of coffee late in the season is not surprising, but it is pretty surprising to see the Guardians DFA Terry Francona’s right-hand man, Bryan Shaw, in the same transaction. Guardians aren’t messing around with the postseason roster.

No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you

In “bigger than baseball” news, Terry Pluto tells the story of a man and his drum.

Cleveland Guardians celebrate AL Central title, but lose to Kansas City Royals 7-1 | WKYC

The Guardians lost, but at least they got to raise their AL Central Champion banner after rain forced them to delay it almost a week.

Mustard wins 1st Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog race of the year | Cleveland19

This is the only news story from yesterday that matters as far as I’m concerned. Mustard, after starting the season 0-75 and briefly being demoted to the Lake County Captains, finally won a hot dog race. As pointless as this whole marketing stunt really is, it couldn’t have worked out better, to be honest.

There were times when the Guardians looked miserable this season and following this dumb story were much-needed moments of levity. And now that the fanbase is feeling good and just twiddling their thumbs until the postseason, we got to have some fun watching this guy in a hot dog suit win a race and break his personal curse. Kudos to everyone involved in making this weird storyline work all season long.

