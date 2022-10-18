Guardians can’t catch a break with rain

Today should have either been a day of celebration or sadness, but so far it’s just kind of nothing. Following their 1,587th rainout of the season yesterday, the Guardians and Yankees will take another run at finally finishing the longest five-game series ever today at 4 p.m.

While I don’t believe MLB is in cahoots with the Yankees or that Aaron Boone has some magical hold over decision-makers, the rainout certainly benefits the Yankees. Their tattered bullpen gets another rest day, and more importantly, they can start Nestor Cortes instead of Jameson Taillon. Personally, I felt surprisingly confident about winning if a game was played yesterday. There are a lot more nerves now.

For what it’s worth, the Guardians have not announced a Game 5 starter as of this writing. It could still be Aaron Civale, or they could go with Shane Bieber on short rest. Either way, they will have a fully rested bullpen ready to go.

On the bright side, at least Myles Straw had fun during the delay.

Myles Straw taking some time to connect with young fans. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/14qwEzArun — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 17, 2022

This is it (for real this time, hopefully). Everything comes down to the Guards and Yankees playing a mid-afternoon game on a Tuesday. Just like MLB wrote it up.

The rain delay itself wasn’t that big of an issue — they happen, just as the Guardians. But MLB’s handling of it was, as NJ.com put it here, a disaster. Gates opened as normal and there was virtually no communication between the league and fans sitting in the cold from the normal start time to when the game was finally called after 9 p.m.

It doesn’t matter when or where this game is played, they have to not let Harrison Bader of all people take them deep repeatedly.

