Aaron Civale set for Game 5 showdown

Yankees 4, Guardians 2
Gerrit Cole came through for New York, allowing just two earned runs over seven strong innings. No late rallies this time for the good guys. On to Game Five!
Guardians shift focus to Game Five showdown in the Bronx | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
“If you would have told me back in, I don’t know, March we just signed up to play Game 5 in New York, to go to the ALCS, I would have jogged to New York,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I’m excited.”
The hope for the Guardians was to end this series at home on Sunday, but the club got off to a slow start, as the Yankees jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Aside from a bloop RBI single from José Ramírez (before a baserunning blunder that ended the chance of a rally) and a solo homer from Josh Naylor, the offense couldn’t fight its way back into the game.
“We’ll put it behind us when we leave the locker room,” Guardians Game 4 starter Cal Quantrill said. “Get on a plane and be ready to rumble tomorrow. I have confidence in the guys. Wish I could have done my part today, but they’re going to pick me up tomorrow.”
Guardians fans, close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Your team is still playing | cleveland.com
Terry Pluto calms us all down and delivers some perspective.
Aaron Civale set for winner-take-all playoff debut | cleguardians.com
It’s been a trying season for the right-hander, but he’s healthy and ready to go.
While nothing can quite prepare a young team for a win-or-go-home postseason game, Steven Kwan thinks the @CleGuardians are well-equipped to handle the situation thanks to their veteran leadership.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/uthgZLT745— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) October 17, 2022
