Guardians continue to shock baseball world

Guardians 6, Yankees 5 (Guardians ALDS lead 2-1)

You didn’t doubt the Guardiac kids did you? Down 5-3 going into the ninth, the 2022 Guardians did what they did all season long — they battled. With the bases loaded and two outs and two strikes, his SpongeBob walk-up blaring, Oscar Gonzalez hit his second walk-off of the postseason, this time a slap-hit single he had no business getting to, and Progressive Field erupted.

Triston McKenzie didn’t have his strongest outing against one of the most powerful lineups in baseball, but the Guards still only allowed five hits as a team. You can’t win in the postseason unless you rack up 15 bloop hits, as the old saying goes.

Cleveland Guardians news

Home runs do trump singles and doubles, as this FanGraphs recap starts, but 15 hits and a mountain of grit apparently trump a couple of dingers.

The 16-year-old who caught Oscar Gonzalez’s other walk-off got to meet the man himself before the game yesterday. Megan Forshey, a Cleveland-area softball player, shoved her dad out of the way to catch the ball and now she’s probably having the time of her life. Baseball is special, man.

Oscar Gonzalez borrowed Sandy Alomar’s belt in Game 2 of the Wild Card and he has two walk-off hits since. I hope he wears it every day for the rest of his career and includes with his Hall of Fame bust.

Progressive Field absolutely erupted after the hit. Just listen.

