Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 10/15 ALDS Game 3 Thread: Guardians vs. Yankees LET’S GO GUARDIANS By Matt Lyons@mattrly Oct 15, 2022, 6:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 10/15 ALDS Game 3 Thread: Guardians vs. Yankees Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images We're rocking red and you should too.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/wJI32QYfyX— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 15, 2022 More From Covering the Corner Triston McKenzie and Luis Severino take the mound as ALDS comes to Cleveland N&N: Guardians return to form to tie up ALDS José Ramírez’s baserunning sparks Guardians to extra-inning win over Yankees in Game 2 of ALDS ALDS Game 2 Thread: Guardians at Yankees N&N: Happy Game 2 day, for real this time Game 2 of ALDS postponed to Friday Loading comments...
Loading comments...