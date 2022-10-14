José Ramírez’s baserunning sparks Guardians to extra-inning win over Yankees in Game 2 of ALDS

The Cleveland Guardians rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first inning Friday afternoon, pulling even with the New York Yankees in the ALDS with a 4-2 extra-inning win in Game 2.

To lead off the tenth inning with Jameson Taillon on the mound for New York, José Ramírez sent a pop-up to no man’s land in shallow left field. He hustled around first and headed for second, forcing an errant throw by Josh Donaldson that went wide of Gleyber Torres and allowed Ramírez to take third. Oscar Gonzalez fell behind 0-2 but battled back to send an RBI bloop single into right field, bringing home Ramírez to give the Guardians their first lead of the game.

You're simply not going to see this hustle from any player other than José Ramírez.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/2Ca4qBQQM1 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 14, 2022

Josh Naylor followed with an eight-pitch at-bat that culminated in a line shot to the warning track in center field, over the head of Harrison Bader. Bader either made a bad read off the bat or lost track of the ball in the air, because his route to the ball set him up for failure. It ended up being an RBI double for Naylor, scoring Gonzalez to make it a 4-2 lead for Cleveland.

Emmanuel Clase held serve over the final two frames to keep the Yankees off the board and secure the win in the bottom of the tenth inning for the Guardians. Clase took over for James Karinchak in the eighth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, escaping on a Kyle Higashioka lineout to third. He navigated around a single in the ninth and a walk in the tenth to hold New York scoreless and complete his 2.1 innings of work, his longest outing of the season.

The Guardians had to claw their way back from an early 2-0 deficit, created by a two-out two-run homer from Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. But Cleveland starting pitcher Shane Bieber allowed no further damage from there, limiting the Yankees to three hits and three walks over the next 4.2 innings. It was a redemption of sorts for Bieber, who was tagged for seven earned runs in 4.2 innings by New York when he faced them in the 2020 postseason.

Perhaps Bieber’s most impressive feat was striking out Aaron Judge three times. Trevor Stephan punched him out a fourth time in the seventh inning. Judge has struggled to do much of anything against Guardians pitching and is now 1-for-8 with seven strikeouts in this series.

Offensively, Cleveland was able to break through against New York starting pitcher Nestor Cortes in the fourth inning. After Josh Naylor legged out an infield single and Owen Miller followed with a walk, Andres Gimenez slapped a two-out RBI single into right field to cut the deficit to 2-1. Amed Rosario tied the game with a solo home run to center field in the fifth inning.

The ALDS now heads to Cleveland with the series tied at 1-1.