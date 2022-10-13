Game 2 of ALDS postponed to Friday

Originally scheduled for Thursday night, Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will instead be played on Friday, Oct. 14, at 1:07 p.m. ET.

Shane Bieber will take the mound for Game 2, with Triston McKenzie getting the starting nod for Game 3 on Saturday. If the Guardians are able to extend the series beyond Game 3, Cal Quantrill could start Game 4 on regular rest. But if a Game 5 is necessary, Cleveland’s starting pitching plans are up in the air. Bieber, McKenzie, and Quantrill would all be unavailable, with perhaps Aaron Civale getting the start. But we’ll cross that bridge if we come to it.

Currently, the Guardians trail the Yankees, 0-1, in the ALDS.