Guardians-Yankees Game 2 could get pushed to Friday due to rain

The scheduling overlords at MLB decided that — weather permitting — the American League teams would play every other day in the Division Series. That means a day off yesterday, and a day off tomorrow. In other words, a Friday evening with no other sports and the Yankees won’t be playing in primetime. Bonkers.

Anyway, the weather could correct MLB’s mistake by forcing today’s game to be postponed until tomorrow. As of this writing, there is a 77% chance of rain and thunderstorms in New York City around first pitch. Rain is expected to continue falling in the Big Apple through Friday morning, but skies should be clear by the afternoon if they chose to delay the game by a day.

This doesn’t bode well for a potential Game 2, but it wouldn’t be a Guardians season (or a Shane Bieber start) without bad weather.

“A strong frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds and embedded thunderstorms to the region Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night,” NWS officials shared on Facebook.

If the game is pushed back, it means the Guardians and Yankees would play four days in a row if all five games are needed. It also means that there will be no travel days between New York and Cleveland as Games 3 and 4 are home games for the Guards.

Shane Bieber was brilliant in his Wild Card start against the Rays, and it’s his turn on the mound tonight to get the Guardians back into the ALDS.

If you see a Yankee fan today, thank them for Trevor Stephan. The 26-year-old reliever put up a 2.69 ERA in 63.2 innings for the Guardians this season after joining the team in the 2021 Rule 5 draft. He was plucked from the Yankees roster after they did not add him to their 40-man roster following the 2020 pandemic season.

