Guardians and Yankees get night games to start ALDS matchup

It’ll be 7:37 p.m. start times in New York on Tuesday and Thursday.

From Anthony Castrovince:

If there is one area in which the Guardians have an obvious edge over the Yankees going into this series, it’s the bullpen. Cleveland had the lowest relief ERA in MLB in the second half, and its relievers pitched 10 1/3 scoreless innings in the Wild Card round. Granted, this is an area where edges can disappear overnight. But right now, it’s a clear one, and that’s primarily attributable to the Guards having something the Yankees do not – a closer.

Emmanuel Clase and his wipeout 100-mph cutter and 92-mph slider are forces of nature right now. He led the Majors with 42 saves and 67 games finished this season, alongside his sparkling 1.36 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 7.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

And here’s an important point: The schedule sets up in such a way that the Guardians can maximize their Clase advantage early. As he showed in Game 1 against the Rays, when he got the last four outs, Clase is capable of giving the Guards multi-inning outings. And with two off days before the start of the ALDS and, oddly, off days in-between Games 1 and 2 and then between Games 2 and 3, manager Terry Francona can comfortably turn to Clase for extended opportunities again.