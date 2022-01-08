Guardians license plates not yet available with new name, logo

Cleveland Guardians news

David Blitzer, potential minority owner of Cleveland Guardians, purchases Real Salt Lake - cleveland.com

Real Salt Lake has been for sale since 2020. SEG owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz and is focused on acquiring assets in that state. Among its other holdings is the Salt Lake Bees, the Class AAA team for the Los Angeles Angels. The deal includes Real Salt Lake’s stadium, training center and academy in Herriman, Utah.

Guardians top prospects 2022 according to CBS Sports

Daniel Espino, first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, leads Cleveland's list.

Ohio license plate: New Columbus Crew, Cleveland Guardians logos missing | NBC4 WCMH-TV

The plates will still contain Cleveland’s old team name.

