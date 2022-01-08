Guardians license plates not yet available with new name, logo

Cleveland Guardians news
David Blitzer, potential minority owner of Cleveland Guardians, purchases Real Salt Lake - cleveland.com
Real Salt Lake has been for sale since 2020. SEG owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz and is focused on acquiring assets in that state. Among its other holdings is the Salt Lake Bees, the Class AAA team for the Los Angeles Angels. The deal includes Real Salt Lake’s stadium, training center and academy in Herriman, Utah.
Guardians top prospects 2022 according to CBS Sports
Daniel Espino, first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, leads Cleveland's list.
Ohio license plate: New Columbus Crew, Cleveland Guardians logos missing | NBC4 WCMH-TV
The plates will still contain Cleveland’s old team name.
Around the league
- New look for Sunday Night Baseball booth.
- Every team’s greatest player of all time according to MLB.com.
- Tim Lincecum didn’t play long enough to get the big numbers HoF voters require, but he was still pretty great.
