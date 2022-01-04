Ken Rosenthal out at MLB Network

So much for that highly-touted editorial wall at the MLB Network and MLB.com.

The news outlets of MLB have let go their most prominent journalist, Ken Rosenthal, reportedly for criticizing Commissioner Manfred.

This is the only thing you need to know today: the owners will not stand for criticism from their own media mouthpieces n the lockout. If Ken Rosenthal can be fired for criticism, how safe are the positions of any other lesser-known reporting staff? There are only so many times that one can dive into the archives and talk about the best “gifts” that each team has received and not become a parody of one’s self.