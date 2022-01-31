 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Guardians well-represented on major prospect list

Morning news and notes for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

By Jason Philipps
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Jeff Lange via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Cleveland Guardians News

Keith Law’s Top 100 MLB prospects for 2022 | The Athletic $$$

Four Guardians appear on Law’s list: Brayan Rocchio, George Valera, Daniel Espino, and Jose Tena (!!!).

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...