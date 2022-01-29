Progressive Field renovations receive final approval

Looks like the Guardians are staying in Cleveland for a while.

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians sign agreement to extend lease at Progressive Field through 2036

The Guardians have reached an agreement to extend the lease at their downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility.

Grady Sizemore and what could have been in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look back at Sizemore's time in Cleveland and how injuries robbed him of a legendary career.

These players could take a step forward in the upcoming season - Beyond the Box Score

With patience and opportunity (innings or plate appearances), these five young players could break through and become a key contributor. This list includes Triston McKenzie.

Around the league