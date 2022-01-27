 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Could Terry Franco be the next Guardian in the Hall of Fame?

News and Notes for Thursday, January 27, 2022

By woodsmeister
Cleveland Indians Announce Name Change to Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Terry Francona’s next milestone could draw Cleveland’s winningest manager closer to Hall of Fame - cleveland.com
Francona could move into 16th on the all-time managing wins list in 2022.

Cleveland Guardians roller derby team | wkyc.com
With its lawsuit against the city’s baseball team settled, the Guardians roller derby team tries to get back on track.

Corey Kluber’s demeanor, dominance made him memorable in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com
Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at Kluber's time in Cleveland and what made him so memorable.

