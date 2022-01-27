Could Terry Franco be the next Guardian in the Hall of Fame?

Guardians News

Terry Francona’s next milestone could draw Cleveland’s winningest manager closer to Hall of Fame - cleveland.com

Francona could move into 16th on the all-time managing wins list in 2022.

Cleveland Guardians roller derby team | wkyc.com

With its lawsuit against the city’s baseball team settled, the Guardians roller derby team tries to get back on track.

Corey Kluber’s demeanor, dominance made him memorable in Cleveland: Podcast - cleveland.com

Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at Kluber's time in Cleveland and what made him so memorable.

