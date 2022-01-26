BBWAA finds David Ortiz superior to Bonds, Clemens

Baseball Hall of Fame drama is tiresome, so I’ll keep this brief. Yesterday, David Ortiz was selected for Cooperstown. He was the only baseball man selected. Barry Bonds had better numbers and was accused of a near-identical misdeed, but missed out again. You could say the same about Roger Clemens.

Now for some lockout talk, which is not at all tiresome...

Around baseball

The MLB owners and MLBPA got together again yesterday for some chit chat. Some progress was made.

Some don’t even care if their players are safe and healthy.

Baseball may be losing popularity (intentionally, it sometimes seems) in the US, but is growing in the Bahamas.

