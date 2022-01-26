 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BBWAA finds David Ortiz superior to Bonds, Clemens

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2021

2016 ALDS Game Three: Cleveland Indians Vs. Boston Red Sox At Fenway Park
David Ortiz prepares to get swept in game 3 of the 2016 ALDS
Baseball Hall of Fame drama is tiresome, so I’ll keep this brief. Yesterday, David Ortiz was selected for Cooperstown. He was the only baseball man selected. Barry Bonds had better numbers and was accused of a near-identical misdeed, but missed out again. You could say the same about Roger Clemens.

Now for some lockout talk, which is not at all tiresome...

Around baseball

Now let’s see what our readers think...

Poll

Will there be any MLB games in 2022?

view results
  • 90%
    Yes
    (84 votes)
  • 9%
    No
    (9 votes)
93 votes total Vote Now

Poll

When will the first Guardians game be?

view results
  • 21%
    March 31, as scheduled
    (22 votes)
  • 32%
    April
    (33 votes)
  • 25%
    May
    (26 votes)
  • 14%
    June
    (15 votes)
  • 2%
    July
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    August
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    September
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    No season
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Trick question, they’ll screw up the rebrand more somehow and not be called the "Guardians"
    (2 votes)
103 votes total Vote Now

