Jose Tena is our No. 13 Guardians Prospect. Who should be No. 14?

One of the more unheralded signings during Cleveland’s vaunted 2017 international draft class, Jose Tena was happy to stay under the radar until exploding into relevance during the recent Arizona Fall League.

Tena has been above average everywhere he’s played, beginning with a 2018 season in the Dominican Summer League where he slashed .313/.367/.410 with a 124 wRC+. He followed that season up with a debut in the Arizona Rookie League (now called the Arizona Complex League), putting up similar numbers slashing .325/.352/.440 over 44 games with a 115 wRC+.

Perhaps surprisingly, Tena skipped Low-A and Single-A entirely following the lost 2020 season and went straight to High-A with his 2017 peers like George Valera, Brayan Rocchio, and Aaron Bracho.

While he didn’t earn a promotion to Double-A like Valera and Rocchio, he also didn’t flounder like Bracho. Tena slashed .281/.331/.467, good for another 115 wRC+ but perhaps the biggest standout was his power.

After hitting two home runs combined in 2018 and 2019, Tena clobbered 16 home runs in his first taste of full-season ball, raising his ISO nearly 100 points compared to his debut season.

He then followed up his 2021 season with an eye-opening Arizona Fall League performance, winning the league’s batting title despite being the fourth-youngest player there at 20 years old.

After slashing .387/.467/.516 in the AFL and walking (10) as much as he struck out (10), Tena was no longer under the radar and Cleveland added him to its 40-man roster in November.

Peyton Battenfield, RHP (Age 24)

2021 (A+): 31.0 IP, 6 GS, 42.2 K%, 4.3 BB%, 1.45 ERA, 1.93 FIP

2021 (AA): 72.0 IP, 13 GS, 29.1 K%, 5.0 BB%, 3.00 ERA, 3.47 FIP

Acquired from Tampa Bay in the Jordan Luplow trade, Battenfield has elite strikeout-to-walk ratios and helped lead Akron to a Double-A championship in 2021

Tanner Burns, RHP (Age 23)

2021 (A+): 75.2 IP, 18 GS, 28.9 K%, 9.2 BB%, 3.57 ERA, 4.35 FIP

A second-round pick in 2019 who put up a rock-solid season at High-A in 2021 with above average strikeout totals and a reasonable walk rate. A workhorse last year.

Xzavion Curry, RHP (Age 23)

2021 (A): 25.1 IP, 5 GS, 40.4 K%, 4.3 BB%, 1.07 ERA, 2.08 FIP

2021 (A+): 67.2 IP, 13 GS, 29.6 K%, 4.4 BB%, 2.66 ERA, 3.99 FIP

2021 (AA): 4.2 IP, 1 GS, 25.0 K%, 0.0 BB%, 3.86 ERA, 6.94 FIP

A 2019 seventh-round pick who made his pro debut in 2021, Curry soared through three levels of Cleveland’s system while posting elite strikeout to walk ratios along the way.

Oscar Gonzalez, OF (Age 24)

2021 (AA): 188 PA, .330/.367/.601, 13 HR, 1 SB, 5.5 BB%, 18.1 K%, 159 wRC+

2021 (AAA): 290 PA, .269/.305/.503, 18 HR, 0 SB, 3.6 BB%, 24.9 K%, 111 wRC+

He doesn’t walk, he strikes out at a decent clip, but he mashes. Led all Cleveland position players in both hits and home runs in 2021.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 19)

2021 (A): 246 PA, .294/.363/.425, 1 HR, 11 SB, 8.5 BB%, 20.3 K%, 117 wRC+

The 2020 third-round pick made his pro debut in full-season ball in the back half of the 2021 season, where he impressed with a 117 wRC+ despite being one of the youngest players at the level.

Bryan Lavastida, C (Age 23)

2021 (A+): 198 PA, .303/.399/.467, 5 HR, 14 SB, 13.1 BB%, 15.2 K%, 136 wRC+

2021 (AA): 119 PA, .291/.373/.466, 3 HR, 2 SB, 10.1 BB%, 23.5 K%, 130 wRC+

2021 (AAA): 21 PA, .158/.238/.316, 1 HR, 0 SB, 9.5 BB%, 47.6 K%, 47 wRC+

Transitioned from infielder to catcher in college and has continued to blossom at the position ever since. Fifteenth-round selection in the 2018, hit a career-high nine home runs in 2021.

Angel Martinez, INF (Age 20)

2021 (A): 424 PA, .241/.319/.382, 7 HR, 13 SB, 10.1 BB%, 20.8 K%, 92 wRC+

An advanced switch-hitting middle infielder who has the potential to be the best of Cleveland’s many advanced switch-hitting middle infielders down the road.

Tobias Myers, RHP (Age 23)

2021 (AA): 59.2 IP, 10 GS, 34.2 K%, 4.2 BB%, 3.32 ERA, 3.08 FIP

2021 (AAA): 58.0 IP, 12 GS, 26.9 K%, 7.4 BB%, 4.50 ERA, 4.57 FIP

Acquired from Tampa Bay as a 40-man roster crunch casualty, Myers already found success at Triple-A at an age where several of Cleveland’s most advanced pitchers were in Single-A.

Bo Naylor, C (Age 22)

2021 (AA): 356 PA, .188/.280/.332, 10 HR, 10 SB, 10.4 BB%, 31.5 K%, 69 wRC+

Offense took a step back in 2021, but has earned good marks for his defense and framing behind the plate. One of the youngest players in Double-A last season.

Doug Nikhazy, LHP (Age 22)

2021: Drafted 58th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft

Lefty with a fastball-curveball-cutter-changeup mix with a higher floor, but perhaps a lower ceiling.