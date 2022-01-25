 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Guardians release 2022 on-field caps

New, 19 comments

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021

By woodsmeister
Baseball Elements Photo by 2021 Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians release new design for on-field hat
Along with the new name and soon-to-be renovated stadium come new hats for the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland Guardians unveil on-field baseball caps for 2022 season - cleveland.com
Home and road caps feature club's new 'Diamond C' design.

Former Indians pitching great Sam McDowell, author to appear at 2 events in Cleveland - cleveland.com
Sam McDowell is scheduled to appear at two events in downtown Cleveland to promote his upcoming autobiography written with author Marty Gitlin.

Around the league

