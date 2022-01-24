 clock menu more-arrow no yes

N&N: Terry Francona improving and moving better

Morning news and notes for Monday, January 24, 2022

By Jason Philipps
Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians News

How is manager Terry Francona recovering from hip and foot surgeries? | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

Hey, Hoynsie: Can you give us an update on manager Terry Francona’s recovery from hip replacement surgery and surgery on his left foot? — Robin, Mansfield.

Hey, Robin: I checked in with Francona on Friday. He said his recovery, especially from surgery on his left big toe due to a staph infection, has been a slow process. The good news is he officially put away his crutches a week ago. He’s still not moving around as well as he’d like, but he said he’s definitely getting better.

Around the League

