N&N: Terry Francona improving and moving better

Guardians News
How is manager Terry Francona recovering from hip and foot surgeries? | cleveland.com
From Paul Hoynes:
Hey, Hoynsie: Can you give us an update on manager Terry Francona’s recovery from hip replacement surgery and surgery on his left foot? — Robin, Mansfield.
Hey, Robin: I checked in with Francona on Friday. He said his recovery, especially from surgery on his left big toe due to a staph infection, has been a slow process. The good news is he officially put away his crutches a week ago. He’s still not moving around as well as he’d like, but he said he’s definitely getting better.
Game hats coming out?
January 23, 2022

Kenny will get in eventually (deservedly so!) . . .
Kenny Lofton is one of 2 players in @MLB history to score 1,500+ runs and steal 600+ bases while playing 1,900+ games in CF.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 24, 2022
The other? Ty Cobb.@CleGuardians @MLBNetwork
Around the League
- MLBPA will meet with MLB and provide counter-offer today. Don’t hold your breath
- Lockout deadline dates for spring training, regular Opening Day
- Trade candidate, possibly for Guardians: JD Davis
