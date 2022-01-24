N&N: Terry Francona improving and moving better

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

How is manager Terry Francona recovering from hip and foot surgeries? | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

Hey, Hoynsie: Can you give us an update on manager Terry Francona’s recovery from hip replacement surgery and surgery on his left foot? — Robin, Mansfield.

Hey, Robin: I checked in with Francona on Friday. He said his recovery, especially from surgery on his left big toe due to a staph infection, has been a slow process. The good news is he officially put away his crutches a week ago. He’s still not moving around as well as he’d like, but he said he’s definitely getting better.