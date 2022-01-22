 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Want to work for the Guardians?

New, 11 comments

Morning news and notes for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2021

By woodsmeister
Cleveland Indians third baseman Bill Selby (C) goes deep against Maruan
Bill Selby’s Shining Moment against Mariano Rivera
Photo credit should read DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Cleveland Guardians news

Five Guardians make Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list for 2022 - cleveland.com
Infielder Tyler Freeman is the top-ranked Guardians' player on Baseball America's annual prospect list.

A Trade For St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar Would Make Sense For Cleveland Guardians
Upgrading their outfield offense is a priority for the Cleveland Guardians, and perhaps a prospect like the St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar would make a good trade target.

Jobs that may or may not be available this summer for the Guardians,

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...