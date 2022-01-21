 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLB and MLBPA to meet again Monday

Morning news and notes for Friday, Jan. 21, 2021

By Matt Lyons
This is the one, I can feel it.

Cleveland Guardians news

The Straw That Stirs the Guardians Drink | Pitcher List
Pitcher List takes a deep dive on Myles Straw’s potential to be the Guardians’ lead-off hitter.

2022 Prospects: The Top 101 | Baseball Prospectus
Five Guardians make BP’s top 101 prospects list, led by George Valera at No. 33.

Around the league

