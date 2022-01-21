MLB and MLBPA to meet again Monday

This is the one, I can feel it.
Cleveland Guardians news
The Straw That Stirs the Guardians Drink | Pitcher List
Pitcher List takes a deep dive on Myles Straw’s potential to be the Guardians’ lead-off hitter.
2022 Prospects: The Top 101 | Baseball Prospectus
Five Guardians make BP’s top 101 prospects list, led by George Valera at No. 33.
Around the league
- The MLBPA is expected to make a counteroffer to MLB on Monday.
- The Rays aren’t going to split time between Montreal and Tampa.
- Triple-A is going to have robot umps next season.
- Fall asleep to the soothing sounds of a fake baseball game.
Loading comments...