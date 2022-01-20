Guardians name Joe Torres to assistant pitching coach

The hiring of Joe Torres completes the staff.
Cleveland Guardians news
Guardians Name Joe Torres As Assistant Pitching Coach - MLB Trade Rumors
The Guardians officially announced their 2022 full coaching staff, with Joe Torres joining the mix as an assistant pitching coach. Torres fills the role left open when Ruben Niebla left the Guardians in October to become the Padres’ new pitching coach.
Cleveland Guardians promote Joe Torres as assistant pitching coach - cleveland.com
Joe Torres spent his first five years in Cleveland's minor league system as a pitching coach and coordinator before being promoted to the big league staff.
