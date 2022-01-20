 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Guardians name Joe Torres to assistant pitching coach

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Jan, 20, 2021

The hiring of Joe Torres completes the staff.

The Guardians officially announced their 2022 full coaching staff, with Joe Torres joining the mix as an assistant pitching coach. Torres fills the role left open when Ruben Niebla left the Guardians in October to become the Padres’ new pitching coach.

Joe Torres spent his first five years in Cleveland's minor league system as a pitching coach and coordinator before being promoted to the big league staff.

