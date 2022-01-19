 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill are ready to break out further

Morning news and notes for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021

throwing downhill
When a baseball player is labeled as a fantasy baseball breakout star, that’s also good news for the player’s real team. When a person goes looking for the “Next Trevor Rogers” and the first two names they find are both on your favorite team, that’s even better.

That was the case when Ben Rosener identified Triston McKenzie first and Cal Quantrill second. The fans of other teams must have read this thinking “Again!?”

Yes, again. If only that team’s owner would spend what he should be spending, maybe we could celebrate that kind of pitching success at the end of the season with newfound elation.

