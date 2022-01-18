Mike Clevinger has a new crib

It’s nice to have the offseason for renovations
Cleveland Guardians news
San Diego Padres Pitcher Mike Clevinger Scoops Up $2.57M Home
The San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger is settling into his new hometown. He recently picked up a home with ocean and bay views for $2.575 million.
Who wants what in negotiations between MLB owners and players: The week in baseball - cleveland.com
Will MLB owners and players reach a deal to end the lockout before losing time in spring training and regular-season games?
Dodgers: Minor League Coach Leaves for Cleveland Guardians Organization - Dodgers Nation
Dodgers minor league coach Danny-David Linahan accepted a position with the Cleveland Guardians as a minor league hitting coach.
Around the league
- Bobby Abreu, Hall of Famer?
- Francisco Liriano announces retirement.
- Platooning isn’t east.
