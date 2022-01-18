 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mike Clevenger has a new crib

News and Notes for January 18, 2022

By woodsmeister

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Indians v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

It’s nice to have the offseason for renovations

San Diego Padres Pitcher Mike Clevinger Scoops Up $2.57M Home
The San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger is settling into his new hometown. He recently picked up a home with ocean and bay views for $2.575 million.

Who wants what in negotiations between MLB owners and players: The week in baseball - cleveland.com
Will MLB owners and players reach a deal to end the lockout before losing time in spring training and regular-season games?

Dodgers: Minor League Coach Leaves for Cleveland Guardians Organization - Dodgers Nation
Dodgers minor league coach Danny-David Linahan accepted a position with the Cleveland Guardians as a minor league hitting coach.

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...