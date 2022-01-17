 clock menu more-arrow no yes

N&N: Will 2022 be Bobby Bradley’s breakout season?

Morning news and notes for Monday, January 17, 2022

By Jason Philipps
MLB: Game One-Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Guardians News

Each team’s potential breakout star | Bleacher Report

Slow news day, but here’s a quick shout-out to Bobby Bradley from Zachary Rymer:

It’s fair to look at the Guardians lineup and see a major need for additional impact around Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes. However, that’s where Bradley might help. Making contact has been a consistent struggle for him, but it’s telling that he had about the same expected slugging percentage as Reyes when he did make contact in 2021. If he can do that more often, 30-plus homers is possible.

Around the League

