N&N: Will 2022 be Bobby Bradley’s breakout season?

Guardians News
Each team’s potential breakout star | Bleacher Report
Slow news day, but here’s a quick shout-out to Bobby Bradley from Zachary Rymer:
It’s fair to look at the Guardians lineup and see a major need for additional impact around Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes. However, that’s where Bradley might help. Making contact has been a consistent struggle for him, but it’s telling that he had about the same expected slugging percentage as Reyes when he did make contact in 2021. If he can do that more often, 30-plus homers is possible.
Around the League
I love the guy on Reddit who is drawing Mike Trout everyday until the MLB lockout is over. pic.twitter.com/5DkLOmxlBX— cody (@whynotcodyb) January 14, 2022
