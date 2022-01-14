 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CBA negotiations have resumed (oh, wait, now they’re done again)

Morning news and notes for Friday, Jan. 14, 2021

By Matt Lyons
What a weirdly specific image that was available to use.
RIP latest round of CBA negotiations, January 13, 2021 - January 13, 2021.

Cleveland Guardians news

2021 Cleveland Guardians top 10 corner outfield prospects | Guardians Baseball Insider
The perpetual nightmare position for the Guardians finally has some hope at the top of the list.

Andy Tracy, Rouglas Odor, Greg DiCenzo return as Cleveland Guardians’ minor-league managers | Cleveland
The Guardians announced their minor-league coaches for 2022.

