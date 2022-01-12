CORE ECONOMICS PROPOSAL EXPECTED TO BE MADE

Our always-astute readers are likely here thinking “The all-caps headline makes it seem like you’re feigning excitement and don’t expect an agreement out of this.” And like, well, what gave that away?”

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to hold a bargaining session Thursday, sources tell ESPN. MLB is expected to make a core-economics proposal at the session, which would be the first between the sides since the league locked out the players on Dec. 2. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2022

But you go off, Core Economics. Live your best life. Be your best you. Find who ate your skin.

Around baseball