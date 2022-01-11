George Valera is our No. 1 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 2?

George Valera is the No. 1 Cleveland Guardians prospect according to readers of Covering the Corner.

The 21-year-old outfielder ascended to Double-A Akron during the 2021 season. As he rose, heads turned to track his tape-measure blasts. Eyes widened as flipped bats tumbled to the clay. Hopes grew with every glimpse of his talent, usually piped into Twitter from a cell phone or fuzzy broadcast camera.

A top-prospect narrative now crystallizes around Valera right as our view begins to clarify.

wow wow wow didn't mention him in the preview because we weren't sure if he was gonna be on the roster but Guardians OF prospect George Valera is playing for Estrellas and he is definitely a name to know. check out this swing: https://t.co/ajBUhDGVHl pic.twitter.com/jG3yKKefN0 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 28, 2021

There are many players deserving of the No. 1 spot in the Cleveland Guardians, but the George Valera Hype could be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Here is one reason. In this clip, Valera appears to be caught off-guard by a fastball down the middle. Still, he clears his hands and smacks the ball over the left-field wall. Also, a bat flip.

Lake County Captains @GV13__ has one of the sweetest swings in the system and arguably the best bat flip! Valera is batting .252 w/ 3 3B, 8 HR & 22 RBI this season for the High-A Captains.#OurCLE #Futures pic.twitter.com/jHWPbZ1aEf — CLE Futures (@CleFutures) July 26, 2021

I understand that one good, toolsy reason to root for a ballplayer may not be enough. Please, let me present another.

Here is George Valera jumping all over a fastball in on his hands. He identifies it immediately, clears his hips and hands effortlessly, and lets it fly. Also, a bat flip.

What’s going to be higher, George Valera’s ranking on our #Indians 2021 list dropping tomorrow or the height at which he releases this bat flip? pic.twitter.com/TvaRKwBPm8 — Prospects Live (@ProspectsLive) November 30, 2020

You might be wondering, now, “What can this George Valera fellow do in the field? You said he is an outfielder, yes?”

Well, good news. I have a clip here of Valera making a sensational defensive play to —

Another George Valera homerun becoming a daily occurrence @GV13__ pic.twitter.com/RbbaopUV6g — Tom Nichols (@tNichols80) August 13, 2021

I apologize — this is another video of Valera absolutely smoking a baseball and, my god, that bat flip.

May you fly into 2022, happy, healthy, and confident enough to make the new year epic like a George Valera bat flip pic.twitter.com/Mf4FcFxnek — Justin L. (@JL_Baseball) January 1, 2022

The most entertaining player in baseball continues to be George Valera. Now, he is our top prospect.

Please spread the good news.

Gabriel Arias, SS (Age 21)

2021 (AAA): 483 PA, .284/.348/.454, 13 HR, 5 SB, 8.1 BB%, 22.8 K%, 115 wRC+

Spent the entirety of 2021 in Triple-A and held his own as a 21-year-old with an improved plate approach. Expected to debut with Cleveland sometime in 2022, likely as their starting shortstop.

Daniel Espino, RHP (Age 21)

2021 (A+): 49.0 IP, 10 GS, 45.1 K%, 8.2 BB%, 4.04 ERA, 3.08 FIP

2021 (A): 42.2 IP, 10 GS, 35.6%, 12.8 BB%, 3.38 ERA, 3.20 FIP

Features a mid- to high-90s fastball, slider, curveball, and a work-in-progress change-up. Tremendous strikeout potential as a mid-rotation starter with some command refinement.

Tyler Freeman, SS (Age 22)

2021 (AA): 180 PA, .323/.372/.470, 2 HR, 4 SB, 4.4 BB%, 11.7 K%, 130 wRC+

One of the most polished bats in Cleveland’s system. Excellent bat speed and control; could wind up as a shortstop or second baseman, depending on Cleveland’s MLB needs.

Nolan Jones, 3B/OF (Age 23)

2021 (AAA): 407 PA, .238/.356/.431, 13 HR, 10 SB, 14.5 BB%, 30.0 K%, 113 wRC+

Expected to make his MLB debut in 2021, but a slow start in Triple-A prevented his ascension. One of the best players in baseball occupying his primary position in the majors doesn’t help either, but he could see a shift to the outfield.

Brayan Rocchio, SS (Age 20)

2021 (AA): 203 PA, .293/.360/.505, 6 HR, 7 SB, 6.4 BB%, 20.2 K%, 135 wRC+

2021 (A+): 288 PA, .265/.337/.428, 9 HR, 14 SB, 6.9 BB%, 22.6 K%, 110 wRC+

Reached Double-A as a 20-year-old and continued to show his potential as a future MLB middle infielder. Hit a career-high 15 home runs in 2021.