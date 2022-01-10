Predicting Guardians’ trades and moves in 2022

Here’s to more good than bad this week!
Cleveland Guardians news
Ten predictions for the Guardians in 2022 | The Athletic ($)
Zack Meisel makes some educated guesses on trades (Austin Meadows!, Jose Ramirez), prospects (Valera-time), and more.
Bradley Zimmer's quality of contact is SO good. He just needs to make more contact! 90th Percentile EV is better than Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez, Bryce Harper, Joey Gallo, and other sluggers. pic.twitter.com/rJ0N5GkdWk— Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) January 9, 2022
Around the league
- Yankees promote Rachel Balkovec to Single-A Tampa manager.
- Always spot-on reporter, Bob Nightengale, with 10 questions and predictions about the upcoming MLB season.
- What will happen with the Royals' top prospects in 2022.
Loading comments...