Predicting Guardians’ trades and moves in 2022

Morning news and notes for Monday, Jan. 10, 2021

By Jason Philipps

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Here’s to more good than bad this week!

Cleveland Guardians news

Ten predictions for the Guardians in 2022 | The Athletic ($)
Zack Meisel makes some educated guesses on trades (Austin Meadows!, Jose Ramirez), prospects (Valera-time), and more.

Around the league

