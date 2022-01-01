New Year, Same Issues

Happy New Year, everybody.
Snarky pessimistic comment about nothing changing but the calender.
Guardians News
Evaluating your Cleveland Guardians trade proposals for Jesse Winker, Matt Olson, Angels in the outfield and more – The Athletic
Our beat writers break down a dozen more reader trade proposals that include a range of Cleveland players and potential targets. (paywall)
Cleveland Guardians’ Three Biggest Decisions For 2022
Where do they go from here?
Around the League
- Baseball players WAR leaders by birthyear
- Anticipating next round of MLB debuts
- Carlos Santana looking for a comeback year
Loading comments...