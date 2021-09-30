Plesac fights past early trouble to give bullpen the chance to lose the game

Cleveland 5 - Kansas City 10

Today’s Baseball: Bieber vs Zerba

Cleveland fought back to tie the game at 5-5. Then the bullpen came in.

Guardians News

Cleveland Indians beaten by Salvador Perez and their own defense in 10-5 loss to Royals - cleveland.com

Harold Ramirez has a night to forget in left field as Royals rally late to beat Indians.

Long time Cleveland sports radio personality Matt Loede dies from cancer – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

Matt Lode worked for several Northeast Ohio radio stations. He had been battling cancer since April of 2019.

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez reaches 100 RBI for second time in his career - cleveland.com

Jose Ramirez gives the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first inning Wednesday night with a sacrifice fly against the Royals in a 10-pitch at-bat.

Indians' bullpen crumbles late in 10-5 loss to Kansas City | wkyc.com

The Tribe is now guaranteed to have its first non-winning season in nine years.

So long, farewell | Sandusky Register Indians going out the door

Indians going out the door, not to return.

