Dog-Eared Corner: Till the End

We, the writers and readers and commenters of Covering the Corner, are a diverse bunch. We have different interests and likes despite our unified love for Cleveland baseball. That’s what makes us fun to interact with and keeps us all coming back to the site.

As if to prove this point, the poll for the first book in this offseason’s Dog-Eared Corner series ended in a tie. This is not the first time the poll has split, but it’s the first time I can recall seeing such an even vote: 4 votes each for Jackie Robinson and The Big Fella, and eight votes each for Till the End and The Great American Novel.

As the tie-breaking vote, I have to rely on a bit of good fortune to help me make my decision. A chance trip to my local Barnes and Noble to kill some time resulted in my discovery of a half-price copy of CC Sabathia’s Till the End. With that copy already secured, my choice was easy. And I have no doubts it will be a good one.

From the publisher:

Till the End is the thrilling memoir of one of the most beloved players in the game, a veteran star of the sport’s marquee team during its latest championship era. It’s also a book about baseball—about the ins and outs of its most important and technical position and its evolution in this volatile era. But woven within it is the moving, universal story of resilience and mortality and discovering what matters.

If you would like to read along, check out your local bookstore to see if they have any copies available. You can also purchase online and support an independent retail through Bookshop.org. Of course, your local library is also an excellent resource if you’d like to borrow a copy.

I’m excited to dig in and I hope to get some fun bonus content to go along with the review. Let’s reconvene in mid-October to discuss, shall we?