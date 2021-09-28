Cleveland wins game as well as Zimmer vs. Zimmer

Cleveland 8 - Kansas City 3

Recaps | MLB | CTC | Box Score

Today’s Game - Civale v Brady

Guardians News

Bradley Zimmer homers off brother Kyle

Zummer versus Zimmer works out well for the Cleveland Zimmer

If you grew up with the Indians, Monday was a sad, nostalgic day at ballpark – Terry Pluto - cleveland.com

The Cleveland Indians played their last home game as the Cleveland Indians on a Sunday Monday that was perfect for a game.

How did the Tribe draw this year? When are they the Guardians? – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles - cleveland.com

The Cleveland Indians will be the Guardians next season, and they finished the 2021 home season with respectable attendance.

More glimpses at Progressive Field renovations | Ballpark Digest

As the Cleveland Indians era comes to a close and the Cleveland Guardians take the field in 2022, we're seeing more of offseason changes to Progressive Field.

Around the League