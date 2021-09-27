Amed Rosario gives home crowd one last show in 8-3 win over Royals

Progressive Field hosted the Cleveland Indians for one final game before the name change becomes official and the home team delivered one last win for the assembled crowd of 13,121 fans, racking up seven extra-base hits en route to an 8-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Amed Rosario, who has been one of the team’s top performers at the plate this season, put together another four-hit game, including the go-ahead solo home run in the third inning. He becomes the first Cleveland player to have six four-hit games in a season since Joe Carter accomplished the same feat in 1986.

Amed Rosario wastes no time putting the @Indians right back on top!#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/TtCkSlqoa7 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 27, 2021

The Cleveland lineup was all over Kansas City from the very beginning. Myles Straw got things started with a leadoff double in the first inning, followed by an RBI ground rule double by Rosario. Rosario eventually came around to score on a Franmil Reyes sac fly, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead. Andres Gimenez contributed a two-out double off the wall in left center to score Bradley Zimmer in the second inning, extending their lead to 3-1.

After the Royals were able to tie it up in the top of the third inning, Rosario promptly reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning with his solo shot. Cleveland never looked back from there. Bobby Bradley had an RBI groundout with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Rosario knocked in another run on an RBI single in the sixth, and then Zimmer had his own solo homer in the eighth. The final run came courtesy of Gimenez’s sac fly in the eighth to score Austin Hedges from third.

Cal Quantrill, making his final home start of the season, had a ho-hum outing, at least when you consider how dominant he has been in the second half. He scattered six hits and three earned runs over six innings of work, though he held the Royals scoreless over his final three frames of work. Quantrill did record six strikeouts, relying heavily on his slider and sinker.