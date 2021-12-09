 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Guardians centered their sign and now all is right in the world

Morning news and notes for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

By Matt Lyons
Cleveland Indians Officially Become Cleveland Guardians Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

An important update to a previous story: The sign is now centered.

If you followed Covering the Corner’s Original Reporting™ on the off-center sign in November, you knew that the marquee on the front of Progressive Field was aligned too far to the left and everyone could see it. Well, they’ve fixed it. Mission accomplished.

Crew reinstalls Guardians marquee sign at Progressive Field after it appeared not centered | News 5 Cleveland
The Brilliant Electric Sign Company was on sight to replace the sign Tuesday, and it was posted by the Guardians Twitter account after it was finished. It’s beautiful.

