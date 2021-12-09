The Guardians centered their sign and now all is right in the world

An important update to a previous story: The sign is now centered.
If you followed Covering the Corner’s Original Reporting™ on the off-center sign in November, you knew that the marquee on the front of Progressive Field was aligned too far to the left and everyone could see it. Well, they’ve fixed it. Mission accomplished.
Guardians news
Crew reinstalls Guardians marquee sign at Progressive Field after it appeared not centered | News 5 Cleveland
The Brilliant Electric Sign Company was on sight to replace the sign Tuesday, and it was posted by the Guardians Twitter account after it was finished. It’s beautiful.
We love ya, Cleveland. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pManxxBKYP— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) December 8, 2021
Around the league
- If there is one good thing about the lockout, it’s that the /r/baseball subreddit is going off the rails in the best way possible.
- Could the Orioles trade John Means?
- Yasiel Puig has signed on with a KBO team.
Loading comments...