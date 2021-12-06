N&N: Six small-committee selections headed to Hall of Fame

Here’s to a week with more good than bad!

Minnie Minoso, former Cleveland 3B-OF, five others elected to Cooperstown | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

Minoso, who made a name for himself with the White Sox, spent parts of the 1948 and 1949 seasons in the minors with the Indians before making his big league debut. Minoso, a third baseman, was blocked in Cleveland by Ken Keltner and Al Rosen and was traded to the White Sox during the 1951 season. Minoso hit .326 (173-for-530) with 34 doubles, 14 triples, 10 homers and 31 steals for the Indians and Chicago that year to finish second in the voting for the AL Rookie of the Year and fourth in the MVP balloting.

He played 17 years in the big leagues and appeared in nine All-Star Games. The Indians re-acquired Minoso from the White Sox and he hit .302 in consecutive seasons in 1958 and 1959. Minoso won one of his three Gold Gloves for his play in left field in 1959.