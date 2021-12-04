 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Seats for Akron RubberDucks are now available

New, 25 comments

Morning news and notes for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

By woodsmeister
MLB: DEC 02 Major League Baseball Lockout Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The actual seats are all being replaced and are now available online.

Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians’ Logan Allen on the bubble for 2022: 40-man roster review podast - cleveland.com
Left-hander Logan Allen, with an eye toward next season, is out of options and in competition for a spot in a crowded starting rotation.

Anthony Gose's next challenge is to prove he can stick with the Guardians: 40-man roster review podcast
Comprehensive and up-to-date Cleveland Guardians news, scores, schedule, stats, and roster

Akron's Canal Park gets new seats as old ballpark seats are for sale
Akron's Canal Park is getting new seats for RubberDucks as old seats are being sold online.

Giants adding Jacob Cruz as assistant hitting coordinator
The Giants are hiring former Brewers and Pirates assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz as an assistant hitting coordinator, according to a report from Robert Murray of FanSided. Cruz had a brief stint in MLB with the Guardians.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...