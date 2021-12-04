Seats for Akron RubberDucks are now available

The actual seats are all being replaced and are now available online.

Guardians news

Cleveland Guardians’ Logan Allen on the bubble for 2022: 40-man roster review podast - cleveland.com

Left-hander Logan Allen, with an eye toward next season, is out of options and in competition for a spot in a crowded starting rotation.

Anthony Gose's next challenge is to prove he can stick with the Guardians: 40-man roster review podcast

Akron's Canal Park gets new seats as old ballpark seats are for sale

Giants adding Jacob Cruz as assistant hitting coordinator

The Giants are hiring former Brewers and Pirates assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz as an assistant hitting coordinator, according to a report from Robert Murray of FanSided. Cruz had a brief stint in MLB with the Guardians.

Around the league