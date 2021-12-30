2021 — Year of change and loss

Bias against Native Americans spikes when mascots are removed

Research has shown that Native American mascots provoke racist stereotypes and harm the self-esteem of Native youth.

After Cleveland Guardians, Are the Atlanta Braves Also Changing Name? - EssentiallySports

I vote yes.

Terry Francona, former Boston Red Sox manager, plans to return to manage Cleveland Guardians in 2022 despite health issues (report) - masslive.com

Francona is now off crutches and feeling good enough to manage in 2022.

Reflections on covering Harry Reid - Roll Call

“Going back to 1949 and ’50, I’ve always been a fan of the Cleveland Indians,” the Nevada Democrat said in a 2016 interview. “My favorite team of all time, and I can give you the lineup for the world champion Cleveland Indians.” The senator then proceeded to, well, do just that: He recited from memory much of the pitching rotation and starting lineup for that 1948 team, which had a pitching staff that included a trio of future Hall of Famers: Bob Feller, Bob Lemon, and Satchel Paige.

Around the League