Today’s News and Notes looks forward to George Valera

You know the drill by now. No actual baseball news. Lockout.

But George Valera hit this monster home run at some point recently. Watch it!

wow wow wow didn't mention him in the preview because we weren't sure if he was gonna be on the roster but Guardians OF prospect George Valera is playing for Estrellas and he is definitely a name to know. check out this swing: https://t.co/ajBUhDGVHl pic.twitter.com/jG3yKKefN0 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 28, 2021

That’s right. Definitely a name to know.

Either we can discuss that, Pete Kozma, or A-Rod’s HOF chances. Your call.