The Guardians year in review

With the New Year coming, it’s time to bring out the year in review posts. What happened -in 2021? A whole lot,

Guardians News:

Best gift for every MLB team

With the holiday season in full swing, it's the perfect time to recognize the best gift every Major League club has ever received.. And while the old adage says it's better to give than to receive, there's no question that each team and its respective fanbase was grateful.

Evaluating your Cleveland Guardians trade proposals for José Ramírez, Bryan Reynolds, Cedric Mullins and more – The Athletic

Does a deal make sense for the Guardians? For the other team? Our writers break down readers' trade proposals involving a range of players.(paywall)

From Indians to Guardians, a look back at Cleveland’s 2021 baseball year - cleveland.com

Look back at some of the highs and lows of Cleveland's baseball team in 2021 as the Indians became the Guardians and took fans along on the ride.

Around the League