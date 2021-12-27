The lockout continues

Cleveland Guardians news

In another, more sane world, MLB teams would be preparing for Truck Day, when all the necessary equipment to run spring training is shipped to Goodyear, AZ. The hot stove would be filled with hot embers for last-minute deals.

This year — crickets. It is looking more and more like the parties aren’t going to meet any time soon.

The news is that there is no Guardian news. If you care to look at mlb.com you will find many greatest of all-time rankings if you just want to pass the time.