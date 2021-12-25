Guardians - a new minority owner for Christmas?

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it.
Guardians News
The Guardians year in review
https://www.cleveland.com/guardians/2021/12/from-indians-to-guardians-a-look-back-at-clevelands-2021-baseball-year.html
What Terry Pluto knows about the Dolan-Blitzer talks - One bullet point at a time.
Jim and Andrea Thome to highlight the Akron Rubber Ducks Hot Stove Banquet - Reliving the glory, one banquet at a time
Around the League
- Can these breakout stars of 2021 repeat?
- Best baseball scenes from non-baseball movies
- Cody Bellinger, Dodgers agreed to a deal before the lockdown and it’s coming our now?
