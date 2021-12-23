Baseball America announces top 10 prospects for each team

While we wait for news from Paul Dolan, there are prospects to rank.

Cleveland Guardians news

Konnor Pilkington gives Cleveland Guardians more depth for rotation: 40-man roster podcast - cleveland.com

Lefty Konnor Pilkington turned in a solid season while splitting time between Double-A Birmingham and Akron.

2022 MLB Top Prospects For Every Team

Ranking The Top 10 prospects in every MLB organization, plus projected future lineups, best scouting tools & more.

How Rich Is David Blitzer? Net Worth and Salary, Is He Buying Cleveland Guardians?

David Blitzer is a very rich man who has a net worth of $1.3 billion. He is a co-managing partner and minority owner of the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League.

Around the league