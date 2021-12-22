Regarding deep pockets and drunk umpires

“Old Takes Exposed” is likely being bombarded with the sentence “In 5-6 years they will have deeper pocketed controlling owner” regarding David Blitzer, who is likely to own a large part of the Guardians by then. But it will be very hard to not have more spending ability than the current ownership claims to (not) have, so there’s that!
Around the league
- ZiPS really does not like Minnesota’s pitching.
- The Red Sox made some minor additions.
- In a Mexican baseball league, a drunk umpire had to be removed from the field.
- This tweet is very slightly related to baseball, but we’re scraping the bottom of the lockout barrel for bullet points here.
- This one isn’t related to baseball at all, but could save lives as Cleveland experiences an outbreak: “free COVID-19 testing site at the W.O. Walker Building”
