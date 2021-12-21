 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Paul Dolan confirms being in discussion with potential Guardians minority owner

New, 70 comments

Morning news and notes for Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2021

By woodsmeister
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers-Barkley Statue Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

David Blitzer is reported to be in talk to obtain 35% of the Guardians. Blitzer also owns minority stakes in the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland Guardians news

Guardians owner Paul Dolan confirms ‘meaningful discussions’ with potential minority owner David Blitzer - cleveland.com
David Blitzer, 52, is a minority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and other sports enterprises.

David Blitzer reportedly close to purchasing a share of the Cleveland Guardians - cleveland.com
Guardians owner Paul Dolan may have found the minority owner he's been looking for in David Blitzer, who owns a share of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

David Blitzer nears minority stake in Cleveland Guardians | Crain's Cleveland Business
The purchase includes a pathway to becoming the team's principal owner, according to sports business publication Sportico.

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...