N&N: Guardians roster needs work

Guardians rejuvenated 40-man roster still needs work | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

The only portion of the 40-man that inspires confidence is the starting rotation. But that comes with a warning — Sean Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac have to be healthy. Last season they missed a total of 195 games with injuries that handed the White Sox the AL Central and guaranteed the end of Cleveland’s winning streak of eight straight seasons.

The good thing is Bieber, Civale and Plesac went into the winter healthy. While they were on the injured list, other arms emerged in Cal Quantrill, Triston McKenze and Eli Morgan. Quantrill went 7-1 after the All-Star break and McKenze had seven straight quality starts in the second half. Morgan could start the season at Class AAA Columbus, but he won his last three starts of the season and gives the Guardians an experienced emergency starter.